Google Pixel 4 drops official teaser, reveals a Huawei Mate 20 Pro inspired camera bump

Google has dropped its first official teaser for its upcoming flagship, the Pixel 4. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 ― The Google Pixel 3 is due for a replacement and shortly after introducing the more budget-friendly Pixel 3a, the search giant has dropped its first official teaser for its upcoming flagship, the Pixel 4.

Apart from having the latest hardware, the Pixel 4 appears to come with a significant design change especially in the camera department. This is the first time Google is going for a multi-camera setup for the rear.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

Early this morning, Google had tweeted that there seems to be some interest in their next smartphone so they have decided to chip in. Obviously, they are responding to the recent leaks and alleged case moulds for their upcoming Pixel 4 series, and their tweet has confirmed what we’ve seen so far.

At the back of the device, the Pixel 4 appears to have abandoned its dual-tone appearance and it now comes with a huge square camera module that looks like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Instead of placing it in the middle, the squarish bump is placed on the top left corner which is similar to what the next iPhone could look like.

Instead of jumping straight to a triple-camera setup, Google is taking a smaller step by putting two cameras instead. Since going wide is in trend right now, we are guessing that the secondary camera could be an ultra-wide-angle lens. You can expect Google to enhance its camera capabilities further with a lot of AI assistance, especially in HDR and night mode.

And here comes your very first glimpse at the #Google #Pixel4 in form of gorgeous 5K renders based upon early prototyping schematics, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/gjbtMlybdg (Please read the full story before reacting in order to make educated comments) pic.twitter.com/ZZAiseB9WP — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 10, 2019

The design matches the leaked renders which were shared by leakster Onleaks via Pricebaba. The renders also revealed two speaker grills at the bottom and this tells us that Google is ditching its front-facing stereo setup for a typical earpiece + downfiring loudspeaker combo. The Pixel 4 still lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack just like its current model.

The Google Pixel 4 is expected to launch around October but since Google has already dropped a teaser, it could be possible that it’s launching much earlier. You can expect the latest Snapdragon 855 processor as well as Android Q out of the box. Hopefully, this time the Pixel 4 will ship with more than 4GB of RAM. ― SoyaCincau