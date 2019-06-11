You can get the OnePlus 7 in Malaysia from RM2,199

The OnePlus 7 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at RM2,199 for Mirror Grey and RM2,299 for Amber Red. — Picture by OnePlus via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The OnePlus 7 Pro was recently launched in Malaysia with a starting price of RM2,999. If you prefer something smaller without the hefty price tag, you can soon purchase the standard OnePlus 7 locally.

Retailer Mobile2Go is currently having pre-order for the OnePlus 7 with stocks expected to arrive on June 14, 2019. Do note that these are import units that come with a 1-year in-house warranty by Mobile2Go.

The OnePlus 7 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at RM2,199 for Mirror Grey and RM2,299 for Amber Red. Meanwhile, the highest spec option with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is going for RM2,599 and it is available in Mirror Grey.

These units are from China that comes with HydrogenOS but you can get Mobile2Go to flash it to Global ROM that runs on OxygenOS instead. In case you didn’t know, most international markets such as the UK, HK, US and India are only offering 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

The OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.41” Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display ad it runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor. Unlike the Pro model, there’s no crazy 90Hz refresh rate but you still get an in-display fingerprint sensor and a high-performance UFS 3.0 storage.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 7 gets a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48MP f/1.7 main camera with OIS and a 5MP f/2.4 depth sensor. For selfies, it also gets a 16MP f/2.0 shooter that’s housed in a tiny dewdrop notch.

Powering the device is a slightly smaller 3,700mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging via USB-C. Unfortunately, there’s no headphone jack but the device also pushes stereo audio output like the Pro model. — SoyaCincau