Samsung introduces its affordable Galaxy fitness bands, priced from RM139

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Galaxy Fit is officially priced at RM369 and it comes with a 0.95″ full colour AMOLED display that pushes a resolution of 120×240 pixels.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Fit is a 24/7 Life tracker as not only it offers activity tracking but it also does auto sleep tracking as well.

It supports auto workout tracking up to 6 activities and you have the option to choose up to 10 preferred activities from over 90 activity options via the Samsung Health app.

In terms of sensors, it has a built-in heart rate monitor, an accelerometre and a gyroscope.

The Galaxy Fit can monitor stress levels and it can also alert you if there’s a spike in your resting heart rate. Unfortunately, there’s no built-in GPS.

The band has 5ATM rated water resistance, which means it can be submerged up to 50 metres deep for 10 minutes.

For better durability, it also gets military standard MIL-STD 810G certification. Apart from tracking your fitness and well-being, you can also receive notifications and send preset replies from your wrist.

With a 120mAh battery, the Galaxy Fit is rated to last up to 7-8 days with normal usage and up to 11 days with low usage. Out of the box, it runs on Realtime OS instead of Tizen OS. The Galaxy Fit can be paired with Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android 5.0 and above, as well as iPhone models running on iOS 9.0 and above.

The Galaxy Fit-e gets a smaller 0.74″ PMOLED monochrome display and it lacks a gyroscope.— Picture courtesy of Samsung via SoyaCincau

Samsung Galaxy Fit-e

If you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, the Galaxy Fit-e is priced at only RM139.

It gets a smaller 0.74″ PMOLED monochrome display and it lacks a gyroscope.

The rest of the features are similar as it also gets auto workout tracking and auto sleep tracking. The Galaxy Fit-e also has heart-rate monitoring and it also gets 5ATM water resistance as well as MIL-STD 810G certification.

The Galaxy Fit-e is also capable of displaying notifications, however, it doesn’t seem to offer the option to reply. The battery capacity is smaller at 70mAh which is rated to last up to 6-7 days with normal usage.

If you’re interested, the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit-e are now available on Samsung Malaysia’s online store. Both wearables will be available at Samsung Experience stores starting from 14th June 2019. — SoyaCincau