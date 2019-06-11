E3 2019: Here are Xbox’s biggest trailers (VIDEO)

‘Halo Infinite’ heralds the return of a core Xbox franchise, and a new Xbox console, in 2020. — Picture courtesy of 343 Industries / Microsoft Studios

LOS ANGELES, June 10 ­— Absorb eight of the biggest trailers from Xbox’s E3 2019 Media Briefing, from the family-friendly Minecraft Dungeons, Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Competition and Microsoft Flight Simulator to Elden Ring from Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin, Cyberpunk 2077 and Keanu Reeves’ discomfort at fielding direct compliments, Halo Infinite, and in-development console Project Scarlett.

Minecraft Dungeons

As well as Minecraft and augmented reality mobile game Minecraft Earth, Microsoft’s Mojang studio is also steering work on Minecraft Dungeons. It takes the co-operative, accessible nature of “Minecraft” and applies it to the exploration, loot and combat loop of enormously popular action role-playing games like Diablo and Path of Exile.

Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions

If a full Forza Motorsport 7 isn’t scheduled for 2019, this charming conversion of sibling racer Forza Horizon 4 should do just the trick anyhow. Having already collaborated with toy brand Hot Wheels, this sub-series spin-off mixes real-world cars with meticulously constructed Lego equivalents in a festival of brick-based racing. Available June 13 as part of Forza Horizon 4, or separately for US$19.99.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

A return to the skies in this shiny, highly detailed sim, featuring real-world locations courtesy of satellite data and a spread of vehicles to pilot, from light aircraft to giant passenger planes. Launching in 2020 for Windows 10 and unspecified Xbox platform(s).

Elden Ring with George RR Martin

A collaboration between the creator of Game of Thrones and the director of the Dark Souls and Sekiro games, this trailer doesn’t appear to contain much in the way of gameplay but instead builds a heavy and imposing mood. Announced for PS4, XBO and PC; no date, so a next-console release may also be in line.

Halo Infinite

Greeted by a roar from the attendant crowd, a six-minute set-up for late 2020’s Halo Infinite, which picks up from where 2012’s Halo 5 left off, has a drifting space shuttle rescue and then be rescued by the franchise’s hero, a towering super soldier known as Master Chief. Launching with Xbox’s next console, for now known as Project Scarlett.

Cyberpunk 2077 with Keanu Reeves

Movie star Keanu Reeves was the Xbox showcase’s surprise stage guest, describing highly anticipated, R-rated sci-fi adventure Cyberpunk 2077 — in which he features — as “breathtaking” (“You’re breathtaking” an audience member shouted back). An April 2020 launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and afterwards, one would think, the next round of consoles.

Project Scarlett

Teasing the next Xbox just as was the case for 2017’s Xbox One X at E3 2016, this hype trailer counters PlayStation with fast loading time, ray tracing, and solid state drive talk of its own with talking heads from Microsoft and its studios, while emphasizing interest in cross-platform play and compatibility with older Xbox games. Due late 2020, it’s to be the most powerful Xbox console ever. — AFP-Relaxnews