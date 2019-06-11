E3 2019: Bethesda embraces action in ‘Doom Eternal,’ ‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood,’ and more

‘Doom Eternal’ has the player save the world by killing powerful monsters such as this one. — Picture courtesy of Id Software / Bethesda Softworks

LOS ANGELES, June 11 — Bethesda’s studios have been hurling themselves into full-blooded action with trailers for November’s Doom Eternal, July’s Wolfenstein: Cyberpunk, ongoing updates for Rage 2 and a last person standing mode for Fallout 76, plus the mysterious GhostWire: Tokyo and assassination island concept Deathloop, all debuting at the publisher’s 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo showcase.

Doom Eternal

Bloodier and gorier than ever before, Doom Eternal also features some spectacular backdrops to its incessant demon-destroying action.

That’s the story, right? Id Software also announced a new asymmetrical multiplayer attraction called Battlemode, pitting one player as the hero character against two other demon-controlling players. From November 22 on PS4, XBO, PC, Switch and Stadia.

Deathloop

The studio behind Prey and Dishonoured returns with this concept trailer about two assassins stuck in a timeloop that has them put each other — and every other inhabitant of lawless Blackreef island — on their hitlists.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Besides Deathloop, Arkane has also been busying itself with this alternative history Nazi-killing romp, as two sisters launch themselves through Nazi-occupied 1980s Paris in search of the franchise’s lead, their father. July 26 on PC, PS4, XBO and Switch.

Fallout 76

Fallout 76 would have been forgiven for staying out of the spotlight but Bethesda put its best foot forward, acknowledging problems with the troubled 2018 release and building up to Fall 2019 update Wastelanders, which adds non-player characters to make it feel more like a traditional Fallout game, and June 10th’s 52-person battle royale deployment, Nuclear Winter, a good fit for the franchise’s post-apocalyptic aesthetic and features.

GhostWire: Tokyo

Tango Gameworks returned but not with a third entry to The Evil Within series. Instead, this action-adventure takes place in a world cursed by a spate of terrible instant disappearances; it’s up to a bow-wielding, spectrally-enhanced hunter to get to the heart of the matter.

Rage 2

Refusing to take itself seriously while facing the challenge of Borderlands 3 head on, Rage 2 is promising new ways to up the madness on a weekly basis via regular updates and an incoming expansion. — AFP-Relaxnews