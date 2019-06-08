The games of Google Stadia: ‘Destiny 2,’ ‘Ghost Recon,’ ‘Final Fantasy XV’

‘Destiny 2: Shadowkeep’ returns to the moon, as its studio Bungie returns to independent status. — Picture courtesy of Bungie

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 — The Destiny 2 collection is to spearhead Google Stadia upon its November 2019 launch.

Destiny 2 was Stadia’s big reveal, a prestige sci-fi shooter now independent as its studio Bungie has separated from “Call of Duty” publisher Activision.

Thanks to Google’s back-end, Destiny 2 will have cross-platform progression on Xbox, PC and Stadia, and the full Destiny 2 experience will be part of the package, up to and including Year 3’s debut expansion, September’s Shadowkeep.

(Away from the Stadia event, Bungie announced that the Year 1 of Destiny 2 content was going free-to-play on PC and console.)

Ubisoft, which supplied Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for Google’s network test in late 2018, is bringing the Ancient Greek action adventure back alongside fellow action games Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and October’s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, driving sims The Crew 2 and Trials Rising, and dance party suite Just Dance.

Bethesda Game Studios, whose Doom Eternal was on stage at the Google Stadia announcement event in March, is supplying both Doom Eternal and its 2016 franchise rebooting predecessor Doom, plus related shooters Rage 2 and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, in addition to MMO The Elder Scrolls Online.

And Square Enix makes for a third big publisher depositing a clutch of big titles on the Stadia service: Final Fantasy XV and the Tomb Raider trilogy (Definitive Edition, Rise of... and Shadow of...), while 2K Games has confirmed basketball sim NBA 2K and September shooter Borderlands 3, leaving any excerpts from Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption catalog for a later announcement.

Of the rest, we have fighting games Mortal Kombat 11, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Samurai Shodown.

There are action role-playing games, with Darksiders Genesis veering towards the action side of things, and Stadia reveal Baldur’s Gate III more likely to embrace character development and storyline.

September driving game GRID, post-apocalyptic shooter Metro Exodus and indie rhythm action game Thumper are also listed.

Those all put a heavy emphasis on action and reflexes; only Farming Simulator 19 and Football Manager suggest themselves as more suitable for network connections that may not provide a steady 10Mbps of bandwidth.

Indie games Get Packed and Gylt are being presented as Stadia exclusives while, like Rockstar, Electronic Arts (of Fifa, Battlefield and The Sims) and Capcom (Monster Hunter, Street Fighter) are yet to unveil their Stadia selections. — AFP-Relaxnews