Skype Screen Sharing now available for mobile users

Skype screen sharing is now available on your mobile device. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 ― It’s been awhile since we’ve heard much about Skype, with other voice and video chat apps such as Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, and Discord being preferred by most users for various reasons.

However, it seems that Skype is stepping things up with the release of a new feature — screen sharing on your mobile device. Available now for Android and iOS devices, the ability to share your mobile screen is something that users have been asking for.

A popular feature on the desktop version of Skype, Microsoft revealed in a preview that Screen Sharing can now be used to share what you see on your mobile screen as well.

To access the feature on your Android device, you’ll need to have the latest version of Skype from the Google Play Store for Android devices or the App Store for iOS devices. Do note that the app only works for Apple devices that are on iOS 12 and above and Android 6.0 devices and above.

To enable it, click on the three dots while you’re on a call, and select the “share screen” option.

The feature is being rolled out gradually

However, it seems the update hasn’t arrived for Malaysian devices yet, as the screen sharing logo didn’t appear for me on either my Android smartphone or iPad — both on the latest official versions.

It’s safe to say the update should make its way to our devices soon, so make sure you’re on the latest version in the meantime. Let us know if you’ve received the update in the comments section! ― SoyaCincau