Microsoft integrates real-time stock information into Excel

Microsoft Excel can now provide users with real-time stock information. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7 ― Microsoft's Excel now has the ability to integrate current financial information from all US exchange-listed equities into Excel Stocks Data Type.

To track personal investments and expenditures, Excel has proved to be a lackluster tool as the price of stocks change at every blink of an eye. To answer this issue, Microsoft this week announced that live financial information from all US exchange-listed equities can now be pulled and placed into cells via Excel Stocks Data Type.

This tool, which fills in categorical data about companies based on Microsoft's online sources, didn't previously provide data from entities like Nasdaq Stock Market, the largest exchange company in the world, and Refinitiv, one of the largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, in as up-to-date a fashion as it does now.

Office 365 users can now input live financial information about bitcoin, bonds and international currencies, as well as extended-hours pricing information and information about the company into an Excel sheet in addition to what has already been available like data on mutual funds and stock indexes.

Microsoft plans to eventually bring users insights by providing historical data as well as automatic updating of stock prices “every few minutes.” ― AFP-Relaxnews