Switch: RM5 iPhone XS offer is a scam

Authorised Apple retailer Switch has posted an announcement on their Facebook page to clarify that the news on the RM5 iPhone XS offer is not true. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 ― Hari Raya is happening next week and many retailers are offering special discounts and promotion for smartphones. Recently, there is “news” circulating that Apple is offering the 256GB iPhone XS in Malaysia for RM5 and they are partnering with Switch for the 99 per cent discount promotion.

Authorised Apple retailer Switch has posted an announcement on their Facebook page to clarify that the news is not true. They also mentioned that they have received multiple enquiries asking if the RM5 offer is true.

If you look at the screenshots above, you can see that it’s a fake site that tries to mimic actual news websites like The Star. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Switch has faced such issues as they have reported a similar scam sometime in November last year.

To recap, below is the official pricing for the iPhone XS in Malaysia:

― iPhone XS 64GB ― RM4,999

― iPhone XS 256GB ― RM5,699

― iPhone XS 512GB ― RM6,649

― iPhone XS Max 64GB ― RM5,399

― iPhone XS Max 256GB ― RM6,099

― iPhone XS Max 512GB ― RM7,049

Remember, if the pricing is too good to be true, it probably is. It is very easy for scammers to create a phishing site and we recommend checking the domain name on the URL bar of the browser to verify if the news is real. ― SoyaCincau