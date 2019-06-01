Dropbox adds 1TB of extra storage to all paid subscriptions

Dropbox is adding 1TB of storage to all paid subscriptions. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 ― Dropbox has updated all its subscriptions by adding an additional 1TB of storage to every tier.

Since Dropbox was founded back in 2007, cloud storage service competition has been on the rise with options like Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive delivering enticing amounts of storage and complementary services for better prices.

To draw customers back its way, Dropbox this week added 1TB of extra storage to its paid plans: Plus now brings users 2TB of space for US$99.99 (RM417.84) per year (or US$11.99 per month), and Professional offers 3TB for US$199 per year (or US$19.99 per month).

This change brings Dropbox up to par with Google Drive, which offers the same amount of storage for the same price, and Microsoft OneDrive, which offers 1TB of storage paired with the entire Office 365 Suite for US$69.99 per year (or US$6.99 per month). Both competitors also offer cheaper plans with smaller amounts of additional storage starting at US$1.99 per month.

With the extra storage, Dropbox added a few more extra features to the subscriptions like Smart Sync and Rewind. Though the former was previously available only with the Professional plan, the Plus subscription now benefits from the feature as well, letting users access all files shared with them in one place. The latter addition makes it easier for users to retrieve accidentally deleted files ― Plus users can get back lost files for up to 30 days and Professional users have 180 days to rewind.

All Dropbox updates are available now. ― AFP-Relaxnews