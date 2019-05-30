Intel developing gaming laptop prototype with two hinges and two screens

Intel's Honeycomb Glacier features two displays: a 15.6-inch primary screen and a 12.3-inch secondary screen located on the base above a keyboard that has been pushed right down to the bottom edge. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 30 — At Computex 2019 on Tuesday, Intel provided a sneak peek at a flashy gaming laptop prototype that unfolds to eye level thanks to two integrated hinges.

This week Intel shared its latest gaming laptop concept with those at Computex 2019, a prototype similar to Asus’s recently announced ZenBook Pro Duo but with an extra hinge.

Honeycomb Glacier features two displays: a 15.6-inch primary screen and a 12.3-inch secondary screen located on the base above a keyboard that has been pushed right down to the bottom edge like Asus’s iteration.

Unlike the ZenBook Pro Duo, however, Honeycomb Glacier has a second hinge located between the second screen and the keyboard that lifts the upper two-thirds of the laptop until the main screen is approximately at eye level. This design prevents users from having to hunch over the computer to properly see the second screen.

According to The Verge, which had a chance to check out the device at Intel’s Santa Clara headquarters, when you lift the screen upward, “it’ll automatically stay propped up to any angle of your choice thanks to a mechanical one-way roller clutch, and you press a little black button on the left side to disengage that clutch when you want to fold it down.”

The space under the hinge has been used to integrate a cooling mechanism that can potentially cool up to 195 watts.

Below the main display, the traditional hinge has been outfitted with an eye-tracking camera that can detect which screen you’re looking at. By shifting your gaze to the bottom screen, the computer can automatically tab down to it. Reportedly, you could just look at a chat box and start typing.

Because this laptop is one of the first prototypes of Honeycomb Glacier, it’s not perfectly functional and suffers from a series of glitches and bugs that are being worked out.

While this model isn’t slated to hit the commercial market anytime soon, if a tech manufacturer likes the design, we could see it in the near future. — AFP-Relaxnews