‘Marvel Super War’ enters closed beta for mobile in India, SE Asia (VIDEO)

‘Marvel Super War’ allows players to mix and match across the Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises. — Picture courtesy of NetEase / Marvel Entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29 — A two-week closed beta for 5v5 mobile game Marvel Super War has begun, with players choosing from a roster of Marvel heroes and villains and fighting for control in this mobile twist on the League of Legends and Dota 2 formula.

Captain Marvel, Thor, Vision, Loki — Marvel Super War pits two teams of five superpowered characters against each other, plucked from across the Marvel universe.

Marvel Entertainment announced a partnership with China’s NetEase a week ago, but the pair have evidently been working together for a while longer than that, given the swift deployment of Marvel Super War into pre-release closed beta testing on iOS and Android.

The test phase, which runs until a minute to midnight on June 10 (GMT+8), is being made available for mobile users in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and India.

Potential players need to be using an iPhone 5S and up or an Android with a Snapdragon 410 CPU, 2G of Memory, a Qualcomm Adreno 306 and running Android 5.1, or better, according to an FAQ on the game’s official Facebook page.

As this game is based on Marvel’s comics roster rather than the more splintered movie franchises, it’s possible to have characters from the X-Men, Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man sagas all meet in the same matches.

Accounts opened during the closed beta test phase will last only until the test is finished. On the other hand, testers will be able to play without having to worry about a recharge function, which will be brought in after the CBT.

Marvel Super War enters the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena genre, currently inhabited by two of the world’s biggest video games, Dota 2 and League of Legends.

Dota 2 holds annual world championship tournaments whose fan-funded prize pools have been setting records year-on-year.

Consequently, 2019’s edition of The International championships, which are being held in China for the first time, are expected to exceed US$25 million (RM104.7 million).

League of Legends, which was likewise inspired by a popular community modification to Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne, has boasted of 111 million monthly players.

The arrival of Marvel Super War coincides with reports that another Chinese firm, Tencent, is pulling away from its League of Legends mobile derivative Arena of Valor.— AFP-Relaxnews