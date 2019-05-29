Asus celebrates 30 years with special edition laptop featuring rose gold accents

Asus debuted a collection of new products specially curated to celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary which includes a luxurious, limited-edition version of the ZenBook laptop finished with leather and gold accents. — Picture courtesy of Asus

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29 — In honour of the company’s 30th anniversary, Asus has unveiled a limited-edition ZenBook laptop that’s shrouded in a pearly genuine leather and decorated with 18-karat rose gold details.

Taking place in the same city where Asus was founded in back in 1989, the annual Computex computer conference provides desktop, PC, and computer equipment manufacturers with an opportunity to both debut new products and check out the latest technologies that will or have recently hit the market.

This year, Asus used the event to debut a collection of new products specially curated to celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary which includes a luxurious, limited-edition version of the ZenBook laptop finished with leather and gold accents.

More specifically, the lid of the ZenBook Edition 30 is covered in a Pearl White genuine Italian leather with an 18-karat rose gold plated Asus logo placed on top.

To accompany the statement laptop, owners will receive a matching Pearl White mouse, mouse pad, leather sleeve, and leather-look box.

The 13-inch PC can be powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and come equipped with an Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and gigabit-class Wi-Fi.

Lower tier specs will also be available, though the company did not disclose the complete list of options yet.

Thanks to what Asus calls the NanoEdge display, the laptop has a 95per cent screen-to-body ratio. Like the new ZenBook S model that also premiered at this year’s Computex, the ZenBook Edition 30’s touchpad doubles as a second screen with an interface similar to that of an Android smartphone.

Neither the pricing nor the release date have been revealed yet; however, the ZenBook S with an 8th Gen Intel Core processor that’s available right now starts at US$1,500 (RM6,282.75).

Considering that the Edition 30 features genuine leather and 18-karat gold details, the price will only go up from there. — AFP-Relaxnews