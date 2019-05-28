Ubisoft Pass spotted on publisher store

Web screenshot of Ubisoft’s online store Uplay. — AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, May 28 — Video game publisher Ubisoft, known for the Assassin’s Creed, Raving Rabbids and Just Dance series, appears to be preparing a subscription service.

Ubisoft is expected to unroll a subscription service as an alternative to those from Xbox, PlayStation and Electronic Arts, after a placeholder Ubisoft Pass was seen on the publisher’s online storefront.

The French-headquartered global game studio and publisher has a presentation scheduled for June 10 at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and, should it indicate a subscription service is in the works, the Ubisoft Pass system may be formally revealed then.

The Xbox Game Pass, EA Access programme, and PlayStation Now all offer monthly or yearly subscriptions to a growing catalogue of old and new games.

Xbox and PlayStation executives have also talked up the viability of streaming games over the net from a server at one end to a live player at the other, something Ubisoft is also interested in; any existing game library subscription services could therefore be expanded to include cloud gaming access.

Google is also entering the fray with its proposed Stadia service, and had already partnered with Ubisoft to test it via the use of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

While it existed, the Ubisoft Pass store entry was surfaced by a ResetEra user.

Ubisoft’s E3 2019 is expected to include a new look at October’s team action game Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and will likely cover plans for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and upcoming naval warfare title Skull & Bones.

Previews of the unannounced Watch Dogs 3 and new Splinter Cell could also take place.

Ubisoft’s E3 2019 showcase starts 1pm PT (4pm ET, 8pm UTC) on June 10. — AFP-Relaxnews