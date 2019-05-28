Celcom offers Buy 1 Free 1 promo for Huawei P30 in conjunction with Hari Raya

Celcom is currently running a Buy 1 Free 1 promotion for the Huawei P30 in conjunction with the Raya celebration. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 ― If you’re looking for a good deal for a Huawei P30, Celcom is currently running a Buy 1 Free 1 promotion in conjunction with the Raya celebration. As usual, it is tied to a postpaid contract with a 24-month duration.

According to Celcom, this Buy 1 Free 1 promo is available at all Bluecube outlets and Celcom Xclusive-Partner Dealers nationwide. To enjoy this offer, you’ll need to sign up for Celcom’s highest Platinum Plus postpaid plan at RM188/month and add one additional supplementary line at RM48/month. This is somewhat similar to Maxis, but the device is offered as a standard device contract instead of an installment plan.

The Huawei P30 will cost you RM1,999 for the first unit and the second unit will be yours for free. Do note that you are required to pay an upfront payment of RM1,600 which will be rebated back to your bill in 10 months. According to the T&C, the upfront payment waiver through CTOS score is not applicable for this offer.

The Huawei P30 is the more affordable sibling to the higher-spec P30 Pro which retails for RM2,699 without a contract. It has a smaller 6.1” Full HD+ OLED display that has a tiny notch at the top. It runs on a Kirin 980 processor with 8GB RAM and has 128GB of internal storage.

The device features a triple camera setup which consists of a 40MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera that can do 3X optical zoom. Powering the P30 is a 3,650mAh battery that supports Huawei’s 22.5W Super Charge via USB-C. While it lacks IP68 dust and water resistance and wireless charging, the P30 still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For more info, check out Celcom’s Buy 1 Free 1 promo page. ― SoyaCincau