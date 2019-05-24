Official 'Overwatch' Workshop lets players tinker with game modes (VIDEO)

The 'Overwatch' Workshop hands the reins over to fans. — Picture courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment / YouTube LLC

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 — Team action game Overwatch is rolling out its Workshop feature for all players.

The Workshop allows players to adjust Overwatch rules to an even greater extent than the existing custom game mode feature.

As its trailer explains, Workshop users can change camera angles as well, meaning that one resultant design from a test period paid homage to 2D Nintendo fighting game franchise Super Smash Bros.

Another altered the Overwatch Payload mode, in which each team tries to get a cart from one location to another, in order to increase effectiveness during pushes.

The Workshop arrives as Fortnite brings greater attention to its own Creative mode through inclusion in a 2019 World Cup event. — AFP-Relaxnews