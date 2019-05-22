‘Dota 2’ 2019 tournament tickets on sale May 24

The 18,500-seat Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai will host ‘Dota 2’ tournament ‘The International 2019.’ — AFP pic

SHANGHAI, May 22 — The world’s biggest video game tournament, Dota 2 competition The International, is to start selling tickets for 2019’s August 20-25 event in Shanghai, China on May 24.

Tickets for TI9 or The International 2019, the ninth edition of the Dota 2 world championship competition, are to go on sale in two batches — one for those inside China and another for internationals — with early access for a subset of particularly engaged fans.

As usual, the annual contest will be broadcast live online for free (with perks available for those that make optional purchases), but for those who want to attend, tickets will be sold in two-day bundles.

The six-day tournament runs Tuesday, August 20 to Sunday, August 25. Its two-day weekday passes will be priced at 499 yuan (RM302.08) with the grand finals’ weekend pass at 2,099 yuan (US$304).

Sales are to begin 1.15pm China Standard Time for those inside China with a valid national Chinese citizen ID via authorised ticketing agent Damai.

International sales are to take place through Universe starting at 10pm China Standard Time.

That’s 7am PDT, 10am EDT, 2pm UTC, 4pm Central European and South Africa, 7:30pm India, 10pm Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, 11pm in Japan and South Korea, and 12 midnight on the 25th Sydney, Australia.

Exceptions are made for existing Dota 2 Battle Pass owners and active Dota Plus subscription members, who get a headstart (12pm for China, 9pm CST internationally) via an early access code provided through the Dota 2 game client.

Damai and Universe accounts can be opened in advance “to help ensure a smooth purchasing experience,” the Dota 2 blog advises.

With a prize pool generated by sales of digital items, the fan-funded tournament pot has set new records year-on-year. The International 2018 split US$25.5 million between its 18 participating teams.

The 2019 Battle Pass, 25per cent of whose proceeds go to The International prize pot, went on sale on May 7.

It is available for US$9.99 and Dota 2 fans are encouraged to “level up” their Pass through additional purchases.

Owners are given access to special in-game events, modes, items and features.

The pool currently stands at US$13 million with three months to go. —AFP-Relaxnews