Apple MacBook Pro updated with new processors, double the performance speed

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22 ― Apple's next-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro and the Touch Bar-donning 13-inch model are now available with better processors, faster performance and updated keyboards.

Apple announced yesterday that the fourth-generation 15-inch Macbook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar have been updated, bringing a handful of firsts to the lineup.

15-inch MacBook Pro

The newest iteration of the 15-inch MacBook Pro brings an 8-core Intel processor to the range for the first time, though a 6-core processor is also available for those who don't require that much power. Turbo Boost speeds now reach up to 5.0 GHZ and, generally speaking, the model performs two times faster than its quad-core counterpart.

This new power significantly speeds up the processing time of projects across industries like photography, music production, science and research and software development. In fact, Photoshop can apply complex photo edits up to 75 per cent faster, video editors can work on as many as 11 multicam streams of 4K video at the same time in Final Cut Pro X and developer's code can be compiled up to 65 per cent faster in Xcode.

13-inch MacBook Pro

Though the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is still powered by a quad-core processor, it can deliver Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.7GHz. The model without the Touch Bar has been left out of the update equation.

In terms of universal segment updates, reports state that both new models still feature Apple's infamous butterfly keyboard whose keys have been prone to sticking or have been completely unresponsive, but the internal button mechanism has been updated. Apple has not confirmed how exactly the keyboard has changed, but ideally, it will be more reliable than the previous iteration.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is available now starting at US$1,799 (RM7,537) as is the 15-inch model with a price tag beginning at US$2,399. ― AFP-Relaxnews