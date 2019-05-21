Six video games for the ‘Game of Thrones’ fan

The ‘Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’ coincided with ‘Game of Thrones’ season one and has been re-released several times since. — Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks/AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 21 — Can’t wait for HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel in 2021 or thereabouts? Cast your eye over these video game alternatives, from two of the better official tie-ins to board game For the King, empire builder Endless Legend, and action adventures Dragon Age: Inquisition and Skyrim.

Game of Thrones: A Telltale Series (For Android, iOS, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)

A six-chapter series following House Forrester, taking place alongside seasons three to five rather than within them, yet securing cameos from some Game of Thrones actors. Though it wasn’t written by George R. R. Martin, it was created in collaboration with his personal assistant and de facto Westeros consultant.

Reigns: Game of Thrones (For iOS, Android, Mac, PC, Linux)

Rule as Cersei, Daenerys, Tyrion, Sansa or Jon Snow as the fate of the Seven Kingdoms is shuffled before you: Win political and physical jousts with a decisive or divisive “yes” or “no,” choose which army divisions to deploy in battle, vanquish conquered foes, and deal with the winter that lasts a generation.

For the King (For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux)

A bit more family-friendly in presentation than most official Game of Thrones material, For the King styles itself as a dynamic, challenging board game that takes players on a journey across a kingdom whose leader has been killed and whose enemies threaten its sovereignty.

Dragon Age: Inquisition (For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3)

If you liked the mighty dragons of Game of Thrones and don’t object to a world of magic, monsters, dwarves, elves and minotaurs, Dragon Age may be for you, with Inquisition its most recent release. A new franchise entry is currently in development.

Endless Legend (For Mac and PC)

The ravages of winter threaten budding civilisations in this grand fantasy-themed strategy, whose uniquely advantaged nations must balance immediate needs with long-term plans, whether they be diplomatic or warring, expansive or insular.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (For PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and PC VR, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3)

The initial release of Skyrim came a few months after Game of Thrones first season landed on HBO, overlapping with the show in terms of wintry themes, dragon-oriented fantasy setting, and epic scale. Those in search of multiplayer adventuring could check out The Elder Scrolls Online. — AFP