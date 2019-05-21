OnePlus 7 Pro Malaysia: Everything you need to know

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.67-inch Quad HD dual-curved Fluid AMOLED display with a buttery 90Hz refresh rate. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — What started as a plucky upstart trying to kill the mainstream flagships has quickly grown into one of the most recognised smartphone companies among tech enthusiasts. Today, OnePlus launches their brand new flagship smartphones — the OnePlus7 Pro — in Malaysia. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in three configurations:

OnePlus 7 Pro (Mirror Grey) — 6GB RAM, 128GB storage — RM2,999

OnePlus 7 Pro (Mirror Grey & Nebula Blue) — 8GB RAM, 256GB storage — RM3,699

OnePlus 7 Pro (Nebula Blue) — 12GB RAM, 256GB storage — RM4,199

The OnePlus 7 Pro will be available for pre-orders starting today, and if you pre-order from Shopee, you can get a bunch of free gifts like a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless in-ear headphones and a RM200 Shopee voucher.

OnePlus 7 Pro will be distributed in Malaysia by XianFeng Technology.

OnePlus 7 Pro specs

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the most capable smartphone the company has ever made. It has a 6.67-inch Quad HD dual-curved Fluid AMOLED display with a buttery 90Hz refresh rate. Inside, it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, while a 4,000 mAh battery keeps the lights on. It charges via a USB-C port with support for the company’s proprietary Warp Charge 30 fast-charging technology.

For photos, the OnePlus 7 Pro packs a triple camera setup at the back. There’s a 48MP wide-angled camera with an f/1.6 aperture lens, a 8MP f/2.2 aperture telephoto camera and a 16MP f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there’s a 16MP motorised pop-up camera. — SoyaCincau