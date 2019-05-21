Google will keep Huawei devices up to date and secure for the next 90 days

A surveillance camera is seen in front of the Huawei logo outside its factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province March 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The US government has decided to delay its ban on Huawei which will allow the Chinese smartphone maker and telecommunications solution provider to purchase American-made goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide software updates to existing Huawei handsets. Google, a company which has to comply with the US government’s order has issued a new statement to reflect the latest situation.

A Google spokesperson has sent us the following statement:

Keeping phones up to date and secure is in everyone’s best interests and this temporary license allows us to continue to provide software updates and security patches to existing models for the next 90 days.

After the 90 day period, it appears that Huawei will no longer get direct updates and patches from Google unless the US government removes Huawei from its entity list or issues another round of extension. However, existing users will still be able to access Google apps, Google Play and get protection under Google Play Protect.

Huawei has also recently issued a statement assuring customers that they will continue to provide security updates and after sales support for existing devices including those that are still in stock. This covers all Huawei and Honour smartphones and tablets. — SoyaCincau