Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB now going for less than RM4,000 in Malaysia

In conjunction with its Hari Raya sale, retailer Harvey Norman is offering a massive RM2,000 savings for the 1TB flagship smartphone. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — This is the lowest offer yet for Samsung’s top of the line Galaxy S10+ with 1TB of storage. In conjunction with its Hari Raya sale, retailer Harvey Norman is offering a massive RM2,000 savings for the 1TB flagship smartphone.

Originally priced at RM5,999, the Galaxy S10+ 1TB is now going for only RM3,999. The device can also be yours on an interest-free 12-month instalment plan at RM333.25/month.

If you’re interested, you can check out Harvey Norman’s website and retail outlets. The Galaxy S10+ 1TB with 12GB RAM and 1TB of storage is available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.

For RM3,999, this is quite a steal and interestingly, Harvey Norman is still selling the 512GB variant at the original retail price of RM4,599. Do note that you don’t get a free Galaxy A9 bundle that was offered during its initial sale.

Here’s a recap of the official pricing for the Galaxy S10 series in Malaysia:

Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB) — RM2,699

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) — RM3,299

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB) — RM3,699

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB) — RM4,599

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (1TB) – RM5,999

To recap, the Galaxy S10+ comes with a 6.4″ Quad HD+ Infinity-O display that has a punch-hole for its 10MP + 8MP dual-selfie cameras. Under the hood, it runs on a top of the line Exynos 9820 processor.

At the rear, the device comes with a 12MP f/1.5-f/2.4 variable aperture main camera, a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto camera and a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. Powering the Galaxy S10+ is a large 4,100mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging as well as Qi Wireless charging.

The device has IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and it still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy S10+ also comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. — SoyaCincau