Oppo Malaysia launching Reno 10X Zoom edition on May 27

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The Oppo Reno series will be launching in Malaysia on May 16, 2019. If you’re looking for the top of the line model with 10X hybrid zoom, the device will be announced at a large scale event that’s happening at the end of this month.

According to Oppo, the Reno 10X Zoom Edition will be officially announced in Malaysia on the May 27, 2019. From what we’re told, the pricing for the standard Reno will be revealed this coming Thursday, while the availability for both models are expected to be revealed during the grand event eleven days later. As usual, the event will be streamed live via Oppo’s official Facebook page.

Oppo Reno and Reno 10X Edition

The Oppo Reno series consists of two models — the standard Reno and a Reno 10X Zoom Edition. The standard model gets a 6.4″ Full HD+ AMOLED display while the Zoom edition features a larger 6.6″ unit. Both models come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the standard Reno gets a Snapdragon 710 processor while the 10X edition is powered by a top of the line Snapdragon 855 unit. Both models are offered with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and with storage options up to 256GB.

Since both models have a full edge to edge display, the Reno series comes with a wedged-shaped pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16MP f/2.0 front camera.

For normal photography, the standard Reno gets a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48MP f/1.7 main camera and a 5MP f/2.4 depth unit. Meanwhile, the Reno 10X Edition model has a 48MP f/1.7 main camera, a 13MP f/3.0 periscope telephoto module and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Both main and telephoto cameras are equipped with an optical image stabilisation. With the Oppo Reno 10X Edition, it is capable of 10X hybrid zoom and it can go all the way up to 60X digital zoom.

The standard Reno gets a 3,765mAh battery while the 10X edition comes with a larger 4,065mAh unit. Both models support Oppo’s VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 via USB-C. — SoyaCincau