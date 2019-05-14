iOS 12.3 delivers an all-new Apple TV experience for your iPhone and iPad

Apple has rolled out iOS 12.3 and it’s all about delivering a fresh new experience for Apple TV. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Apple has rolled out iOS 12.3 and it’s all about delivering a fresh new experience for Apple TV. The update which is about 506MB in size is available now on your iPhone and iPad devices.

If you haven’t received any notification yet, you can check under Settings > General > Software Update. According to the changelog, iOS 12.3 introduces AirPlay 2 support for the big screen. This allows you to share videos, photo and music from your mobile device to a supported AirPlay 2 enabled Smart TVs from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and Sony.

Apart from that, it also provides bug fixes and improvements for your iOS device. This includes fixing an issue that prevents the Apple TV Remote from responding on supported receivers as well as dropped call problems with WiFi calling. The update also fixes a problem where song information from a connected iPhone does not show up on the car’s display.

One of the biggest changes is the new Apple TV app. It comes with a fresh new design that highlights curated content and personalised recommendations. In Malaysia, you’re able to rent or buy movies that are also offered in 4K HDR quality. The new Apple TV app is also available for Apple TV customers with the latest tvOS 12.3. Mac users will be getting the new redesigned Apple TV app later this fall which is sometime in Q3. The new Apple TV+ streaming service will also be available in Q3 this year. — SoyaCincau