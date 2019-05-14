Celcom offers three-day data roaming in over 40 countries for RM88

For RM88, you can get data, calls and SMS overseas for three days. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — If you’re travelling overseas during the upcoming Kaataman, Gawai and Hari Raya week, Celcom has just introduced a new roaming pass for short term travel in 40 countries. For RM88, you can get data, calls and SMS overseas for three days.

This new pass is an affordable alternative to its current 7 day 3-in-1 roaming pass. The RM88 3-day pass gives you 1.5GB of data to use overseas and 100 minutes of calls which you can use for both incoming and outgoing calls. In addition, the pass also provides you with 100 SMS which you can send to Malaysia or within the roaming country.

According to the FAQ, you can still continue to stay connected after you’ve depleted the 1.5GB quota but speeds will be throttled to 64kbps. To regain full speed, you can purchase 500MB extra data at RM38 or 1GB for RM58. This plan is applicable in over 40 countries which include Australia, China, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Singapore, United Kingdom and Australia.

To activate the pass, you can dial *118# and select Roaming and IDD, or you can purchase directly from the Celcom Life App. Overall, it is cheaper than buying a daily RM38 data roaming pass that comes with 500MB of quota but it isn’t as attractive as Digi’s RM25 roaming pass for three days.

Interestingly, the FAQ states that you’ll be charged RM88 per three days even if you travel to multiple countries within the three-day validity. This allows you to stay connected during flight transits at no extra cost, provided that the country in the supported list.

Before you purchase the pass, do note that the pass expires at 11:59pm Malaysian Time on the 3rd day of the subscription. For more info, you can check out Celcom’s roaming page and its FAQ. — SoyaCincau