Xiaomi Mi 9 SE gets Moon Mode with a software update

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Apart from the Huawei P30 series, Xiaomi also has its own AI-assisted Moon Mode on its Mi 9 flagship smartphone. If you have the affordable Mi 9 SE, you will soon get the same camera feature with its new software update.

The moon mode feature is listed in the changelog of its MIUI V10.3.10 software update for the Mi 9 SE and it allows you to take better shots of the moon. Of course, it would help if you mount your smartphone onto a tripod.

This mode will be available when you point the camera to the moon and zoom up to 4X or higher. As shown in the demo video above, you should see an option to switch from Low Light Mode to Moon Mode.

The Mi 9 SE is now on sale in Malaysia for RM1,299 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and RM1,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and it features a triple-camera setup at the rear. This consists of a 48MP f/1.75 main camera, a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle shooter and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto camera. You can learn more in our announcement post. — SoyaCincau