OnePlus 7 Pro full spec sheet reveals stereo speakers are included

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Reliable leakster Roland Quandt is at it again and this time he has revealed what appears to be the full spec sheet of the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro.

We already know how the device will look like and it will come with not-so-guaranteed water resistance. However, there’s one little surprise from OnePlus that could make the OnePlus 7 Pro a great multimedia consumption device.

The latest spec-sheet practically reveals everything you need to know about the OnePlus 7 Pro and this also include the retail pricing in Europe.

For the first time on a OnePlus smartphone, the device will get stereo speakers. Looking at the design of the phone, this will likely utilise a combination of the earpiece and down-firing speakers.

Most of the speculated specs we’ve seen so far is more or less confirmed with this new leak. The OnePlus 7 pro will get a 6.67″ “Fluid AMOLED” display that pushes a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels and it has a refresh rate of 90Hz. Similar to its predecessor, the device will also get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor that comes with either 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.0 storage options of either 128GB or 256GB. As usual, there’s no microSD card expansion for the OnePlus 7 Pro and it won’t come with a headphone jack.

For imaging, this will be the first OnePlus flagship to come with a triple-camera setup. As revealed earlier, it will get a 48MP f/1.6 main camera (Sony IMX586) with OIS and there’s also an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto camera that’s capable of 3x optical zoom.

For greater versatility, the OnePlus 7 pro also gets a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 117-degree field of view.

The device is capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps and it can capture 480fps Super Slow-mo in 720p. For selfies, the Pro model gets a pop-up front camera mechanism that offers a 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera (IMX471).

To power a bigger screen, the OnePlus 7 Pro gets a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W Warp Charge via USB-C. This is the same charging tech that was included with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. Unfortunately, there’s no mention of wireless charging support.

In Europe, the OnePlus 7 Pro are priced as follows:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage — 699 EUR (about RM3,246)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage — 749 EUR (about RM3,478)

12GB RAM + 256GB storage — 819 EUR (about RM3,803)

The OnePlus 7 series launch is taking place next week, on 14th May 2019. — SoyaCincau