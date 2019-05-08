The OnePlus 7 looks identical to the OnePlus 6T. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — For 2019, OnePlus will be adopting a two-model release by introducing the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. For the past few weeks, we’ve seen heaps of renders of the top of the line OnePlus 7 Pro and now we have a clearer look at the non-pro version, the OnePlus 7.

Shortly after revealing press images of the OnePlus 7 Pro, Roland Quandt from WinFuture.de has shared a couple of pictures and purported specs of the standard OnePlus 7 model. When placed side by side with last year’s OnePlus 6T, it is quite hard to distinguish the two models apart.

In front, the OnePlus 7 is said to retain the same 6.41″ AMOLED display that pushes a Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080. Unlike the Pro model, there’s no pop-up selfie camera, so the device gets a dewdrop notch. Since there’s no fingerprint sensor at the back, this means the OnePlus 7 will offer an in-display fingerprint sensor.In terms of build, the OnePlus 7 will continue to use a combination of glass and metal that forms a subtle curve at the sides. The biggest differentiation is the dual-camera element at the back. The OnePlus 7’s dual-camera has the LED flash included on the same bump while the LED flash on the OnePlus 6T is placed flush with its glass panel. If you look closely at the bottom, the standard OnePlus 7 is still lacking a headphone jack, which is also missing on the 6T.

Under the hood, the non-Pro model is expected to be running on the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 processor with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, plus internal storage options of either 128GB and 256GB.

For the rear camera, the device is expected to feature the same 48MP main shooter as the Pro model along with a secondary 5MP camera for depth effects. Unfortunately, it doesn’t get a telephoto camera or an ultra-wide-angle unit like other modern flagships.

According to Roland, the standard OnePlus 7 will receive a 3,700mAh battery which is the same capacity as the current OnePlus 6T. OnePlus is also likely to bundle a faster 30W Warp Charger with the device which is similar to the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition.

The OnePlus 7 will be announced officially on 14th May 2019. While the Pro model is expected to demand a premium, we reckon that the standard OnePlus 7 will retain its RM2,500-RM3,000 price range. — SoyaCincau