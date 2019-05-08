Oppo Reno to launch in Malaysia on May 16

The Oppo Reno series is arriving in Malaysia next week. — Picture by Oppo via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Oppo Reno series is arriving in Malaysia next week. This is their latest flagship offering that comes with a unique pop-up camera design and a sophisticated zoom system that offers 10X hybrid zoom. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that a local launch event will be taking place on the May 16, 2019.

To recap, the Reno series is the successor of Oppo’s R-series. The Reno will come in two variants, a standard model and a 10X Edition that comes with a periscope camera system.

For the top of the line Reno 10X Edition, it gets a large 6.6″ Full HD+ AMOLED display that has no notches or punch-holes. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor that can be configured with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For imaging, it gets a 48MP f/1.7 main camera, a 13MP f/3.0 telephoto camera and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle shooter. As shared by Oppo’s VP for Chinese domestic market, the device is capable of pushing up to 60X digital zoom. Meanwhile, the selfie camera uses a wedged-shaped pop-up mechanism that houses a 16MP f/2.0 shooter.

Powering the Reno 10X zoom edition is a 4,065mAh battery that supports Oppo’s VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 charging via USB-C. You can learn more about the devices in our announcement post.

We still don’t have its official availability and pricing details yet, and we will learn more sometime next week. Looking at the pricing, it is likely to be priced lower than the Oppo Find X flagship. — SoyaCincau