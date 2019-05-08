Master & Dynamic introduces its first noise-cancelling headphones (VIDEO)

The MW65 active noise-cancelling headphones by Master & Dynamic. — Picture courtesy of Master & Dynamic

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8 — On Monday, New-York based audio hardware manufacturer Master & Dynamic announced its very first set of noise-cancelling headset: The wireless MW65s.

Since the company was founded in 2013, Master & Dynamic has established itself as one of the most high-fashion audio brands in the business thanks to collaborations with Louis Vuitton and Bamford Watch Department. This week, the brand is flexing its technology muscles, too, as it has announced its first pair of active noise-cancelling headphones.

The MW65s are a set of wireless, over-ear headphones equipped with what Master & Dynamic calls “Hybrid” ANC, meaning that “two beamforming noise-reduction mic arrays analyse and cancel the combination of unwanted outside environmental noise and user-heard ambient noise to provide the purest undistorted sound quality.”

Like the latest ANC headphones on the market right now by names like Sony and Bose, this Master & Dynamic set has Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and the Google Assistant built right into the hardware, so you can use your voice to control your tunes which, on a full change, can play for 24 hours — the QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones by Bose boast 20 hours of listening per charge and Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless ANC headphones work for 30 hours.

The Master & Dynamic active noise-cancelling wireless over-ear headphones are available now for US$499 (RM2,071) in either brown or black leather. — AFP-Relaxnews