Get a discount of RM1,600 for Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB in Malaysia

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB variant has the largest onboard storage you can get on a flagship smartphone. — Picture by Samsung via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB variant has the largest onboard storage you can get on a flagship smartphone. When it was released in Malaysia last month, the device was officially priced at RM5,999 and it came with a free Samsung Galaxy A9. Now you can get this same device for a lot less at RM1,600 off.

According to retailer Mobile2Go, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB with official Malaysian warranty is now going for RM4,399. That’s even cheaper than the retail launch price of the Galaxy S10+ 512GB that was originally listed for RM4,599. Unlike the previous offer, you don’t get a Samsung Galaxy A9 for free with this discount price.

If 1TB is too much for you, the same retailer is offering the Galaxy S10+ 512GB variant for RM4,099, while the 128GB version is going for RM3,299. Meanwhile, the smaller Galaxy S10 with 128GB storage is offered at RM2,999 and the smallest S10e that also comes with 128GB storage is now going for RM2,499.

To recap, the Galaxy S10+ 1TB device comes with a 6.4″ Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display and it runs on an Exynos 9820 processor with 12GB of RAM. If you need more storage, the device is still expandable via microSD.

For imaging, it gets a triple-camera at the rear that offers both telephoto and ultra-wide angle. In front, it gets a dual-selfie camera that can shoot 4K videos. Powering the Galaxy S10+ is a huge 4,100mAh battery that supports wireless charging as well as adaptive fast charging via USB-C.

As usual, it also gets IP68 dust and water resistance, Samsung Pay and it also has the ability to support reverse wireless charging. The 1TB variant comes in either Ceramic White or Ceramic Black. If you’re interested, hit the source link below. — SoyaCincau