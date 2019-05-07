A look at Google’s new mid-range smartphones: Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

The Google Pixel 3 is a smartphone that offers a pure Android experience. — Picture by Google via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The Google Pixel 3 is a smartphone that offers a pure Android experience and it comes with an impressive camera that works superbly well in low light conditions. To deliver a similar experience at a lower price point, Google is about to introduce its Pixel 3a and 3a XL. Ahead of the launch event, the full press renders and spec-sheet have already surfaced online which gives us a clearer view of the new Pixel duo.

Serial leakster Roland Quandt has shared several pictures of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in “Just Black” and “Clearly White”. In addition to that, he has also obtained the Pixel 3a spec-sheet and marketing material info for the devices as well.

For the Pixel 3a, it will feature a 5.6″ Full HD+ OLED display and it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor. The device is listed with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and it comes with 64GB of onboard storage. Google is also expected to offer a higher 128GB option as well.

Instead of glass, the Pixel 3a uses polycarbonate for its exterior. The design looks similar to the Pixel 3 with its dual-tone design and it still retains a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In the imaging department, it appears that Google is retaining a similar 12.2MP f/1/.8 main camera that’s offered on their high-end Pixel 3 and it is further assisted with optical and electronic image stabilisation. Meanwhile, the front gets a single 8MP f/2.0 selfie shooter instead of two.

Unfortunately, the Pixel 3a appears to sacrifice wireless charging and IP68 dust and water resistance. However, it still offers a 3.5mm headphone jack which has been omitted on the Pixel 3. Despite being a more affordable device, it still comes with stereo speakers. Powering the Pixel 3a is a modest 3,000mAh battery and it supports 18W USB-PD charging via its USB-C port. From the marketing material, it claims to push 7 hours of battery life with a 15-minute charge.

For the larger Google Pixel 3a XL, it is said to come with a 6.0″ Full HD+ display and it is expected to be running on a higher spec Snapdragon 710 processor. Powering the larger device is a 3,700mAh capacity battery.

It is worth pointing out that the Pixel 3a series doesn’t seem to offer the same unlimited Original Quality storage like its previous Pixel smartphones. The marketing material mentions “Save all your photos and video in high quality” which is basically a compressed copy of the original.

Apart from the Black and White colour options, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will also be available in a light purple as tweeted by @evleaks below.

The Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL are scheduled to be announced at Google I/O 2019 that’s happening on 7-9 May 2019 at Mountain View, California. The keynote will start at 1am after midnight tonight.

At the moment, Google Pixel smartphones are not officially sold in Malaysia but you could buy it at a premium through grey importers. — SoyaCincau