Google to allow automatic deletion of location data

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 — Google has announced that it will soon make it easier to manage location data and provide users with the option of automatically deleting their stored information after three or 18 months.

Google is trying to give its users greater control over user data and allows them to manage it in the way that suits them. The new automatic data deletion tools will be directly accessible from the settings in a user’s Google Account, and users will be able to set this data to delete itself automatically after a period of three or 18 months. Any older data will automatically be deleted from the account as well.

These new tools will be rolled out in stages over the coming weeks.

Until now, users could activate and deactivate the logs of their location (and other online activities) in the “Web and App Activity” section of their Google accounts. However, switching off location history considerably reduces the functionality of the Google Assistant. There’s also a much more radical and permanent solution: deactivating all location features on your smartphone. — AFP-Relaxnews