Getting hands-on with: The Samsung Galaxy A70 (VIDEO)

The Galaxy A70 comes with a 6.7″ Super AMOLED display that pushes a Full HD+ resolution. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Samsung Galaxy A70 is already on sale in Malaysia with a retail price tag of RM1,999. This is currently Samsung’s biggest model in terms of screen size and battery capacity in the Galaxy A series. To find out what you’re getting in the box, here’s our full unboxing experience.

To recap on the specs, the Galaxy A70 comes with a 6.7″ Super AMOLED display that pushes a Full HD+ resolution. Similar to the Galaxy A50, it also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and the device also supports Face Unlock.

Under the hood, the premium mid-range device packs quite a punch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. For Malaysia, the A70 comes with 8GB RAM plus 128GB of storage. If you need to expand storage further, the Galaxy A70 comes with a dedicated microSD card slot and it also accepts two nano-SIM cards.

For taking pictures, the Galaxy A70 has a triple-camera setup which consists of a 32MP f/1.7 main + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera combo, while the front gets a 32MP selfie shooter. Powering the device is a large 4,500mAh battery that supports a 25W Super Fast Charger that comes included in the box. This combo is pretty impressive considering the top of the line Galaxy S10+ gets a smaller 4,100mAh battery and it still uses the same old 15W Adaptive Fast Charger.

The Galaxy A70 also comes with a soft transparent case and also included is a pair of headphones that uses the 3.5mm headphone jack. For this unboxing, we got a Black unit which looks different from any other typical black colour phone. The “3D Glasstic” comes with a reflective layer that gives out a mesmerising rainbow effect under the right lighting condition.

As mentioned before, the Galaxy A70 for Malaysia does not come with NFC support and this means you can’t use it for Samsung Pay, which is quite a pity. Interestingly, last year’s Galaxy A9 which came with a quad-camera setup and a similar RM1,999 price tag does come with Samsung Pay. For the upcoming Galaxy A80 model that has a rotating camera, we were told that it will be getting NFC and Samsung Pay support in Malaysia.

