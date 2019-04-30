Samsung designs a vertical Sero TV for phone-obsessed millennials

Samsung is targeting millennial customers with a new vertical TV. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 30 — This morning, Samsung announced a 43-inch vertically-oriented TV targeted at millennials who want to view their mobile content on a big screen.

To appeal to the millennial generation, which spends a great deal of their time on vertically-oriented smart devices, Samsung has developed a television more compatible with mobile content than traditional landscape TVs: The Sero.

In a sense, this television has been designed to function as a gigantic, Bixby-equipped, 43-inch smartphone that can easily connect with your actual smartphone via near-field communication. Plus, just like your phone can adapt to horizontal content by rotating the device sideways, the Sero can turn 90-degrees to become a more traditional, landscape-oriented television.

In terms of sound, the TV sports a 4.1-channel, 60W speaker through which owners can listen to music stored on their mobile devices or streamed through services like Samsung Music.

When not in use, the Sero doubles as a digital frame displaying photos, images, or clocks.

The Sero vertical television will launch next month in Korea for the non-millennial-friendly price of about US$16,300 (RM67,392). — AFP-Relaxnews