Beats’ first truly wireless earbuds to launch May 10

The Beats Powerbeats Pro launch this week. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 30 — Over the weekend, Apple’s Beats headphones division announced that pre-ordering for their fitness-oriented AirPods competitor will open May 3, with the earbuds hitting shelves on May 10.

On May 3, Apple will be launching their own worst competitor via their Beats headphone division, the Powerbeats Pro, as first reported by 9to5Mac; however, this Beats first is oriented towards those want to listen to their tunes in the gym.

Sweat and water resistance aren’t the only features that put the AirPods to shame, though. While the Powerbeats Pro are powered by the same Apple H1 chip used in the second-gen AirPods and likewise support “Hey Siri,” they offer nearly double the listening time at nine hours on a single charge instead of just five.

Like the latest AirPods, the buds come with a complementary wireless charging case that gives the Powerbeats Pro over 24 hours of total listening time.

The earbuds come in four colours and will put owners back US$249.99 (RM1033.58), US$50 more than the latest AirPods. Pre-ordering opens on Friday. — AFP-Relaxnews