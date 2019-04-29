Grab adds public transport planner, hotel and movie ticket booking to its app

Grab has introduced a new trip planner as well as hotel and movie ticket booking. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Grab wants to offer more than just ride-hailing and food delivery. They have set their eyes on introducing more convenient features, which include a new trip planner as well as hotel and movie ticket booking.

Starting from this week, users will be able to use the “Trip Planner” feature, which allows users to plan their journey for public transport as well as end-to-end directions. Once you’ve typed your starting location and destination via Trip Planner, the app will list out the available options for public transport and JustGrab along with the estimated time of arrival. This allows users to manage their time travelling via public transport.

In May, all users will be able to book hotels from Agoda.com and soon Booking.com directly from the Grab app as well. Grab users can choose from 28 million places to stay across the world, ranging from luxurious to budget hotels, apartments, vacation homes and B&Bs. If you’re curious why are you seeing the “Hotel” in your app before May, Grab has rolled out this feature to a selected few users on the app, which will be fully launched next month.

That’s not all, Grab’s Platinum, Gold and Silver users are eligible to redeem vouchers up to RM30 off hotels booked through Agoda with minimum spending of RM300. Grab platinum members can also gain access to Booking.com’s Genius programme, enabling a discount of 10 per cent and other benefits. Throughout the year, you can expect more and more features and benefits for the “Hotels” service.

If you’re worried about insurance for travelling, Grab users will get free travel personal accident, flight delay insurance with each hotel booking. You can also get special ride offers and GrabRewards points for every transaction through GrabPay later this year.

Finally, Grab has introduced the “Ticket” service in collaboration with BookMyShow. Users can now search and purchase movie tickets from MBO Cinemas and TGV Cinemas through the app, which they are able to pay via GrabPay. The new service will be rolled out locally in May 2019. — SoyaCincau