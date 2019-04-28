Xiaomi will introduce a Snapdragon 730 powered smartphone very soon

Xiaomi's next phone could include the new 730G processor. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The most powerful mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi at the moment is probably the Redmi Note 7 Pro or the more premium Mi 9 SE. After Realme had introduced the Realme 3 Pro with a Snapdragon 710 processor, Xiaomi wants to level up their game with a more powerful device.

According to a tweet by Xiaomi India CEO, Manu Kumar Jain, the Chinese smartphone brand will be introducing a new model that runs on the latest Snapdragon 7XX series of processors that was announced two weeks ago. This is a clear hint that he’s referring to the Snapdragon 730/730G processor which made its debut with the Samsung Galaxy A80.

According to the folks at GSMArena, they are guessing that this could be Xiaomi’s new Mi A3 which runs on AndroidOne. This is highly probable since the current Mi A2 with a Snapdragon 660 is already due for a replacement.

The Snapdragon 730G would be an interesting choice since this is Qualcomm’s next best offering below its current Snapdragon 855 flagship processor. It is manufactured based on a more efficient 8nm process and it utilises its Qualcomm Kryo 470 cores that are clocked up to 2.2GHz. For gaming, it has an Adreno 618 GPU plus Snapdragon Elite Gaming features that claims to provide 15 per cent graphics boost over the standard Snapdragon 730.

If this is the new Mi A3, we hope that Xiaomi will include a larger battery. The current Mi A2 has a 3,000mAh capacity which is small for today’s mid-range standards. — SoyaCincau