Could this be Motorola's new Razr folding phone?

Motorola was once one of the biggest names in smartphones. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 28 — Motorola’s flip phones were the ‘it’ phones in their hey-day. While it's been certain the brand is launching a new Razr phone instead of a flip it might be a new folding phone to compete with Samsung and Huawei's offerings.

Slashleaks put up images that show what looks the next Motorola offering.

Video and images have come out previously but these new images show not just the phone's design but the accessories that will be bundled.

Pricing has been rumoured to be around US$1,500 (RM6,200). Not pocket change but still cheaper than Samsung's own Galaxy Fold.

Samsung has delayed the release of the Fold after various issues were reported with sample units handed out to reviewers. Motorola just might benefit from said delay if the company manages to put out its phone before Samsung does the fold.

Who will win the battle of the folding phones? We will just have to wait and see.