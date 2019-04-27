Facebook F8: Here's what to expect

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at F8 2018. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27 — Despite Facebook’s growing list of scandals in recent years, the company remains a leader in the technology industry.

At F8 this year, we can expect to learn just how Zuckerberg plans to position the company in the AR market, develop Messenger to be more useful for businesses, and advance Facebook’s AI technology to offer more personalized and safer user experiences.

While Facebook hasn’t explicitly announced what will be discussed at this year’s annual F8 developer conference, the event schedule gives us some insight as to what the company will focus on over the years to come: the development of virtual reality technology and hardware, the refinement and enhancement of Facebook Messenger, and the implementation of more advanced artificial intelligence.

The future of virtual and augmented reality

The conference opens with a presentation entitled “The Value of VR for the Enterprise,” which will be followed on both days with more sessions about how to develop and apply this technology. Specifically, discussions will be led about the implementation of AR on Instagram, in music, and even when shopping.

The future of Messenger

Over the two-day conference, eight sessions will be dedicated to Facebook Messenger and its usefulness within businesses. Presentations will be given on how to use the platform to drive business results, build a company, enhance customer support, and improve overall customer experience. Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that the company will focus on developing its e-commerce services, and here’s that promise in action.

The future of artificial intelligence

Also on the schedule are a series of AI-themed sessions focusing on the development of a mobile AI platform and the implementation of artificial intelligence to keep Facebook’s various social media platforms safe. The company will also host presentations outlining its intention to make AI more conversational and use it to offer more personalized experiences.

The F8 conference runs from April 30 to May 1. — AFP-Relaxnews