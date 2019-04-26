Deals and offers galore at first Mobile2Go store in Penang this weekend

Mobile2go will be opening its first ever store in the northern region this weekend. The store is located in Pragin Mall in Penang. — Picture courtesy of Mobile2go via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Mobile2Go is our go-to resource when it comes to smartphones and smartphone accessories, mainly because you can get some really good deals from them and they have a wide range of stock available in store.

Speaking of stores, currently, Mobile2Go has four outlets in the Klang Valley (HQ in Taman Maluri, Premium Store in the Mines shopping mall and outlets in Cheras and SS2, Petaling Jaya).

They also have a store in Wisma Octagon Ipoh.

This weekend, the brand is opening its first ever store in the northern region. The store is located in Pragin Mall in Penang.

To celebrate, Mobile2Go is offering up some really good deals and offers for smartphones and smartphone accessories.

There are also lucky draw and some crazy deals on popular phones like the Note 9 and you can get a 32-inch TV with every purchase of the Huawei Mate 20 X!

There will be lucky draws and other great deals and offers on accessories like powerbanks, microSD cards and speakers. Just click on the images below to find out more.

Here are all the deals on offer at the Mobile2Go Pragin Mall outlet during the opening event.

And if the deals are not enough, the guys from Mobile2Go has also invited performer Juztin Lan for the launch. There will also be a lion dance performance on the day as well.

So if you’re in Penang this 28 April, head over to Pragin Mall and do check out the grand opening of Mobile2Go’s first northern region outlet. There are some really good deals at the event. — SoyaCincau