Apple recalls old three-prong AC plug adapter

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Apple has just issued a recall notice for an old UK-style three-prong AC wall plug adapter.

According to Apple, they have determined that in very rare cases, the plug may break and can pose a risk of electrical shock if the exposed metal parts are touched.

The recall notice also mentions that the affected wall plug adapter was shipped between 2003 to 2010 with Mac and certain iOS devices.

This particular plug was also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit.

For a clearer illustration, the problematic plug has an all-white appearance and has no letters in the inside slot.

As a comparison, the new version has a grey insert on the inside as illustrated above.

According to Apple, original USB power adapters are not affected by this recall program.

If you’re still using the adapter as shown on the left side, you’re advised to exchange it for a new one for free.

To swap the plug adapter, you can locate your nearest authorised Apple Service Provider or you can reach out to them via Apple Support.

You will need to provide the serial number of the device for verification purposes.