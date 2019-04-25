Wiko introduces ultra-budget smartphone priced at RM269

The Y60 comes with a 5.45″ 18:9 display and it pushes a rather low 960×480 pixels resolution. — Picture courtesy of Wiko Malaysia via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Wiko Malaysia has just announced the Y60.

This is an ultra-budget smartphone that runs on Android Go and it also supports 4G connectivity.

The Wiko Y60 is officially priced at RM269 and it comes in three colour options — gradient dark blue, gradient bleen and gold.

Apart from the standard 1-year warranty, the Y60 also comes with a 1-to-1 exchange warranty for the first 120 days.

For a limited time, Wiko is also bundling an I-ring accessory for free until 21st May 2019.

The Y60 comes with a 5.45″ 18:9 display and it pushes a rather low 960×480 pixels resolution.

Powering the budget device is an unspecified 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor (likely MediaTek MT6739) that comes with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

If you need more, you can still pop-in a microSD card up to 128GB in capacity.

In the camera department, the Y60 features a 5MP main camera that can shoot 1080p videos, while the front also gets a 5MP shooter.

Connectivity wise, it supports dual-SIM (microSIM and nanoSIM), 4G LTE up to 150Mbps as well as 802.11b/g/n WiFi.

Powering the device is a modest 2,500mAh battery. Out of the box, it runs on an Android Go edition of Android 9 Pie which is optimised for low-spec hardware.

For more info, you can check out the Wiko Y60 product page.