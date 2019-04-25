Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 2019 are now on sale in Malaysia

The Galaxy Tab S5e comes with a 10.5″ edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display that pushes a 2560×1600 pixels resolution. — Picture courtesy of Samsung via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Samsung’s latest Android tablets for 2019 have arrived in Malaysia.

This includes the new ultra-thin Galaxy Tab S5e which is going for less than RM2,000.

According to retailer Mobile2Go, the Galaxy Tab S5e with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at RM1,999.

Based on its SIRIM certification, the device has support for both WiFi and 4G LTE connectivity.

The Galaxy Tab A 2019 8.0 is going for RM1,099.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab A 2019 10.1 is priced at RM899 for the WiFi only version and RM1,299 for the LTE variant.

These are listed as official units with a 1-year warranty from Samsung Malaysia.

The Galaxy Tab S5e comes with a 10.5″ edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display that pushes a 2560×1600 pixels resolution. It’s only 5.5mm thick and it weighs 400g.

The device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor and if the 64GB storage isn’t enough, you can still expand further via a microSD card.

For a great video streaming experience, it features a quad-speaker setup tuned by AKG and it also has Dolby Atmos enhancement.

The Galaxy Tab S5e is also equipped with a 13MP f/2.0 main camera and a front facing 8MP f/2.0 selfie shooter.

Powering the tablet is a 7,040mAh battery that supports fast charging via USB-C.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, the Galaxy Tab A for 2019 is also available as well and it comes in either 8.0″ and 10.1″ sizes, and both packs 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. — Picture courtesy of Samsung via SoyaCincau

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2019 10.1

The Galaxy Tab A is a more affordable option and it comes with a metal build that has a 7.5mm thickness.

It has a 10.1″ 1920×1200 display and a dual-speaker setup that comes with Dolby Atmos 3D surround enhancement.

It runs on an Exynos 7904 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 also features a 8MP camera for the back and a 5MP shooter for the front.

Powering the tablet is a 6,150mAh battery and it also charges via USB-C. — SoyaCincau