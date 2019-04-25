Digi offers 50Mbps Fibre Broadband for RM99/month in the Klang Valley

Digi’s Home Fibre rollout. — Picture courtesy of SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Digi has provided more details of its Home Fibre rollout.

When TNB announced its pilot fibre broadband project in Jasin Melaka, Digi is one of the participating broadband providers and they offer 50Mbps for less than RM100/month. Now it appears that Digi is now expanding its home fibre services in the Klang Valley.

As discovered by Lowyat.net, Digi’s Fibre Broadband is now available at selected areas and this include Subang, Rawang and Kajang. The 50Mbps fibre plan is going for RM99/month while the 100Mbps plan is going for RM129/month.

Both 50Mbps and 100Mbps plans come with unlimited quota. Also included is a router worth RM250 and the plans are tied with a 24-month contract. You can find out if your area is covered by searching for your address here.

According to Digi, they are offering their Home Fibre service as a pilot in Bandar Sunway, Bangi, Kajang, Rawang, Shah Alam and Subang. It is open to all Malaysian residents including existing and non-Digi subscribers with zero upfront payment.

The Home Fibre pilot will serve as an opportunity for Digi to explore more ways to connect Malaysians to what matters the most. When we asked them if they are utilising existing fibre networks such as TM’s HSBB, they told us that they are working with multiple access providers for the various pilots. However, they can’t disclose specifics on which provider they are using for each case.

In terms of speed, the 50Mbps plan comes with 20Mbps for upload while the 100Mbps plan comes with 50Mbps for uploads. The plans are for internet use only and Digi is not offering any voice services. For the wireless router, Digi is bundling a D-Link DIR-842 which supports dual-band with four antennas. — SoyaCincau