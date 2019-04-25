Alexa can now call customer support services for you (VIDEO)

You can now call Audible’s help center with Alexa. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 — On Tuesday, Audible announced that by simply requesting an Amazon Alexa-supported device to “call Audible,” you’ll be put in contact with a customer support specialist.

As of yesterday, US customers can use Alexa to get in touch with Audible’s customer support team via a service called Audible Concierge.

By simply saying, “Alexa, call Audible” you’ll be connected with a human customer service representative who can give you personalized recommendations, help you gift a title or set up your account, and walk you through an easy exchange.

No hours were indicated in the announcement video, so it’s safe to assume that you can call Audible anytime of the day and any day of the week.

This marks the first time that Alexa is able to put users directly in contact with a live help center without their having to first input a phone number or work their way through a series of automated phone call menus.

Because Audible has been owned by Amazon since 2008, users have been able to control their book playback with their voice or directly through the Alexa app for years.

Now, you can use your voice to contact customer service too. — AFP-Relaxnews