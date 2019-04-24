Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition has arrived in Malaysia

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers limited edition’s back has a hexagon pattern along with Oppo’s signature gradient effect which transitions between steel blue to midnight blue. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Oppo F11 Pro Avengers limited edition smartphone is officially launched in Malaysia. It comes with a unique space blue design and offers double the storage compared to its standard F11 Pro model.

The back has a hexagon pattern along with Oppo’s signature gradient effect which transitions between steel blue to midnight blue.

The limited edition device also features a striking red Avengers “A” logo and there are also touches of red for its button at the sides.

In addition, the Oppo F11 Pro Avengers limited edition also comes with a Captain America-themed protective case that has a Captain America shield as a finger ring.

The Oppo F11 Pro Avengers limited edition also comes with a Captain America-themed protective case that has a Captain America shield as a finger ring. — SoyaCincau pic

The co-branded box also include a stamped collector’s badge and a certificate.

The Oppo F11 Pro features a 6.5″ Full HD+ display that has no notches and it runs on a MediaTek Helio P70 processor.

The device comes with 6GB of RAM and has 128GB of storage. Like the standard model, it also packs a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera combo at the rear, while selfies are handled by a pop-up 16MP front shooter.

Powering the Oppo F11 Pro is a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 via a microUSB port.

The Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition is priced at RM1,399.

It is available for pre-order starting today, April 24 until May 3, 2019 at all authorised Oppo concept stores and authorised dealers. — SoyaCincau