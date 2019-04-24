Nikon Coolpix W150: A budget compact camera with tough credentials

The Nikon Coolpix W150 is due out in May 2019. — Picture courtesy of Nikon

TOKYO, April 24 — Nikon has unveiled the latest addition to its Coolpix family—the W150 — a water-, shock-, freeze— and dust-proof compact camera, likely to be priced around the €170 mark.

The tough, shockproof Coolpix W150 can be used with peace of mind in all kinds of shooting situations, from snowy mountains to sandy beaches. It promises resistance to cold (up to -10°C), falls (up to 1.8 m high) and water (up to 10m deep). A floating wrist strap also helps stop the camera sinking.

As well as its tough credentials, this camera features a low-light CMOS sensor, a 3x optical zoom and can shoot Full HD video with stereo sound. This family camera also offers different internal menus, with options specially designed for adults or children. The latter notably ensures easy access to filters, as well as fun and colourful effects (cartoon style, stickers, etc.).

The SnapBridge mobile app (for Android and iOS) also makes it easy to transfer photos to a smartphone, in order to share them online.

The Nikon Coolpix W150 is due out in May 2019 in a choice of five colourful finishes (blue, white, orange, flower, resort). — AFP-Relaxnews