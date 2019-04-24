Here are the best deals for the Honor 20 Lite

The Honor 20 Lite features a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The recently announced Honor 20 Lite is the first triple camera smartphone released by the brand in Malaysia.

The device will go on sale exclusively online from today (9am) and in conjunction with the launch, Honor is offering some attractive deals on the Honor 20 Lite and a few other Honor devices.

Here are the best deals you can get for the Honor 20 Lite.

First 500 customers

The Honor 20 Lite is officially priced at RM949 and it comes in two colour options — Phantom Red and Phantom Blue.

The first 500 customers to purchase the Honor 20 Lite on Shopee will get a branded drawstring bag and RM30 worth of Shopee Coins, while the subsequent 1,000 purchases will be entitled to an Honor gift box and RM30 worth of Shopee Coins.

You can also purchase the Honor 20 Lite from hiHonor.com/my as well. The first 50 Honor 20 Lite buyers at hiHonor.com/my will get an Honor gift box.

If you prefer to get it at on ground retail outlets, the Honor 20 Lite will be available at Honor Experience Stores nationwide beginning 26 April. The first 500 customers will get a branded drawstring bag.

Other Honor deals

In conjunction with the Honor 20 Lite sale, Honor is offering deals for its other devices as well. The deals are exclusive on Shopee and depend on the day as provided by the list below:

What’s good about the Honor 20 Lite?

The Honor 20 Lite features a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display. The display features a U-shaped notch that houses a 32MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

The device is powered by a capable and frugal Kirin 710 processor and with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable via a microSD card.

The main highlight is its triple camera array at the rear. It gets a 24MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera for bokeh effects.

For videos, the Honor 20 Lite gets AI stabilisation and 480fps slow-mo mode. It also has a host of AI photography features including AI Super Night Scene.

The Honor 20 Lite is powered by a 3,340mAh battery which still charges via microUSB. The device still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Out of the box, it runs on Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.0.1 skin on top.