This week's video game releases: 'Mortal Kombat 11', 'Days Gone', 'Super Meat Boy Forever', more (VIDEO)

Meat Boy and Bandage Girl joyously fling themselves towards a baby meat rescue in 'Super Meat Boy Forever.' ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 ― Release dates and trailers for a calming mobile puzzle game all about fabric patterns in The Unic, a quirky fantasy adventure in SteamWorld Quest, the return of an adored and challenging platformer in Super Meat Boy Forever, post-apocalypse survival in Days Gone, and universe-saving, bone-crunching one-on-one fighting in Mortal Kombat 11.

The Unic

For iOS and Android from April 25

Match up colourful fabric fragments, from polka dot and pinstripe to tartan and gingham, and reveal the patten laid underneath.

SteamWorld Quest

For Nintendo Switch from April 25

This next entry in the delightful SteamWorld series takes the form of a card-dealing, turn-based fantasy role-playing adventure, staying within the franchise but trying out yet another genre format.

Super Meat Boy Forever

For Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC (Epic Games Store until 2020) and Xbox One, from April 26

The incredibly challenging jump'n'run game is back, with a baby meat cube to rescue and level after level of deadly buzzsaws, squishable enemies, flying punches, and breakable glass panels, plus Bandage Girl as a second playable character and randomly generated levels for maximum skill-stretching.

Days Gone

For PlayStation 4 from April 26

Survive the zombie apocalypse as biker and bounty hunter Deacon St. John, deal with not only freakers but also infected animals and the dangers of both life on the road and with other members of a ravaged human society.

Mortal Kombat 11

For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC from April 23 (May 10 for Switch in EU)

Smash up enemies in copious and gruesomely detailed ways, whether it be through classic characters such as Scorpion, Sonya and Raiden, newcomers Cetrion, Geras and Kollector, or any other of the 23 launch fighters. ― AFP-Relaxnews